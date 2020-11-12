Dr. Ujagger Dhillon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhillon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ujagger Dhillon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ujagger Dhillon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Government Medical College Patiala, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Fresno Heart And Surgical Hospital.
Locations
California Digestive Disease7405 N Fresno St, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 438-8400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
This provider takes every effort to ensure my health care needs are taken care of. He reviews all current data and compares it to historical data. This holistic approach is reassuring. Having a wonderful bed-side manner brings comfort in times of stress. He always speaks respectfully and treats me like family. This MD never makes me feel as if I am under his authority and allows me to make choices in my plan of care.
About Dr. Ujagger Dhillon, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- Male
- 1518054808
Education & Certifications
- Roosevelt Hosp/Columbia
- Logan Meml Hospital
- Government Medical College Patiala, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Fresno Heart And Surgical Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
