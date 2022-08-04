Dr. Ugur Sener, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sener is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ugur Sener, MD
Overview
Dr. Ugur Sener, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Oncology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / NORMAN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Sener works at
Locations
-
1
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 405-0046
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sener?
Caring doctor that listens to each and every question. Very positive and does what he says he will do. Takes the time to listen and never dismisses any portion of the conversation. Was willing to keep in touch after I left the Mayo to come back home. I always had a door open to ask him any questions and get prompt answers. Dr. Sener makes you feel important as a patient and that is comforting when as a patient it was a long road finally getting to a diagnosis. Brilliant doctor!
About Dr. Ugur Sener, MD
- Oncology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1972914844
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / NORMAN CAMPUS
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sener has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sener using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sener works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sener. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sener.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sener, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sener appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.