Dr. Ugochukwu Okereke, MD

Sleep Medicine
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Dr. Ugochukwu Okereke, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Sumter, SC. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mcleod Health Clarendon, McLeod Regional Medical Center and Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.

Dr. Okereke works at Cedars Medical Clinic in Sumter, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

    Cedars Medical Clinic PA
    325 W Liberty St, Sumter, SC 29150 (803) 774-7000

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mcleod Health Clarendon
  McLeod Regional Medical Center
  Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital

Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea

    Aetna
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Jul 24, 2018
    I have enjoyed Dr. Okereke's care for the last 10 years. However, there were scheduling conflicts with the last few appointments. I had requested morning apt. and she kept scheduling me for times too far away for my medical needs and I needed to be seen sooner. The staff reschedule appointments that were conducive for them but when I needed to reschedule, she wouldn't to suit my medical needs. So scheduling conflicts was my ONLY reason for leaving.
    Sadie McDowell — Jul 24, 2018
    Sleep Medicine
    32 years of experience
    English
    1942227749
    UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Sleep Medicine
    Dr. Ugochukwu Okereke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Okereke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Okereke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Okereke works at Cedars Medical Clinic in Sumter, SC.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Okereke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okereke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okereke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

