Dr. Ugochi Okoroafor-Ridgway, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ugochi Okoroafor-Ridgway, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their residency with Washington University School Of Medicine

Dr. Okoroafor-Ridgway works at Niche Hand Surgery and Orthopedics in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Niche Hand Surgery and Orthopedics
    8500 Executive Park Ave Ste 310, Fairfax, VA 22031

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital

About Dr. Ugochi Okoroafor-Ridgway, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1629414339
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Washington University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ugochi Okoroafor-Ridgway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okoroafor-Ridgway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Okoroafor-Ridgway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Okoroafor-Ridgway works at Niche Hand Surgery and Orthopedics in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Okoroafor-Ridgway’s profile.

Dr. Okoroafor-Ridgway has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okoroafor-Ridgway.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okoroafor-Ridgway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okoroafor-Ridgway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

