Dr. Ugo Paolucci, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ugo Paolucci, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Paolucci works at
Locations
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ugo Paolucci, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1265658793
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College - Westchester Medical Center
- New York Medical College - Westchester Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
