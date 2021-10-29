See All Pain Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Uel Alexis, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
5 (93)
Call for new patient details
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Uel Alexis, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Alexis works at The Spine & Pain Institute of New York - Manhattan in New York, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY, Staten Island, NY and Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Spine & Pain Institute of New York - Manhattan
    860 5th Ave Ste 1B, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 724-7246
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    The Spine & Pain Institute of New York
    2932 Wilkinson Ave # 1B, Bronx, NY 10461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 724-7246
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    The Spine & Pain Institute of New York
    1534 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 667-3577
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Bronx
    560 Prospect Ave, Bronx, NY 10455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 667-3577
  5. 5
    Downtown Brooklyn
    188 Montague St Fl 3, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 427-2070
  6. 6
    The Spine & Pain Institute of New York - Brooklyn
    1513 Voorhies Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 427-2110
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  7. 7
    The Spine & Pain Institute of New York - Staten Island
    1360 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 667-3577
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Joint Disease in the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MagnaCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 93 ratings
    Patient Ratings (93)
    5 Star
    (91)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Uel Alexis, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Amharic, Mandarin, Polish, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275765851
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, Ny
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • The Mount Sinai Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Johns Hopkins University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alexis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alexis speaks Amharic, Mandarin, Polish, Russian and Spanish.

    93 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.