Overview

Dr. Uduak Etuknwa, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from XINXIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area.



Dr. Etuknwa works at The Children's Clinic in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.