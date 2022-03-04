Dr. Udit Patel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Udit Patel, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Udit Patel, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Joliet, IL.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Pain & Spine Institute LLC744 Essington Rd, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 729-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
I have been a patient of Dr Udit Patel since he and Dr Sharma established their practice. He has saved me from what would have been wheelchair bound back surgery, just with RFA!! He is incredibly thorough, very personable, always learning something new, I just can’t say enough about him and his nurse, De. They have become family, my mother would now not be walking without him, no surgery involved, nor pain meds. I recommend him to everyone, I could go on and on. Trust me, if you go to him, you will, too!
About Dr. Udit Patel, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1114073095
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Myofascial Trigger Point Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.