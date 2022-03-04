Overview

Dr. Udit Patel, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Joliet, IL.



Dr. Patel works at Pain & Spine Institute in Joliet, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Myofascial Trigger Point Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.