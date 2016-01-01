Dr. Udhay Krishnan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishnan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Udhay Krishnan, MD
Overview
Dr. Udhay Krishnan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Krishnan works at
Locations
Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Udhay Krishnan, MD
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1467681338
Education & Certifications
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- University of Michigan
- University of Michigan
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krishnan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krishnan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
