Dr. Udayini Kodali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kodali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Udayini Kodali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Udayini Kodali, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Kodali works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Associates of North Houston P.A.920 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 290, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kodali?
Excellent Dr I ever have seen. So helpful, conceren, listen to the patient patiently and takes time to explain everything . Highly recommend
About Dr. Udayini Kodali, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1558355883
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University/Detroit Medcial Center
- University of Chicago Program/Weiss Memorial Hospital
- University Of Health Sciences
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kodali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kodali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kodali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kodali works at
Dr. Kodali has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastritis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kodali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kodali speaks Hindi and Telugu.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Kodali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kodali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kodali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kodali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.