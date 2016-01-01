Dr. Udayan Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Udayan Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Udayan Shah, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.
Locations
Nemours Physicians Associates1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (800) 416-4441
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Udayan Shah, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386734317
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia
- Boston Medical Center
- Boston Medical Center
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
