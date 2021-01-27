Dr. Udaya Swarna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swarna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Udaya Swarna, MD
Overview
Dr. Udaya Swarna, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They graduated from Mysore University / Jagadguru Jayadeva Murugarajendra Medical College and is affiliated with Coleman County Medical Center, Haskell Memorial Hospital, Hendrick Medical Center, Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood, Knox County Hospital and Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Hendrick Clinic Cardiology1201 N 18th St, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 793-3100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Coleman County Medical Center
- Haskell Memorial Hospital
- Hendrick Medical Center
- Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood
- Knox County Hospital
- Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Swarna is professional and knowledgeable. His bedside manner is excellent. He has a caring, friendly attitude. He ask appropriate questions, explains procedures and treatments, so you can understand. Thank you Dr. Swarna.
About Dr. Udaya Swarna, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1306944962
Education & Certifications
- Presbyn Med Ctr-U Penn
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Mysore University / Jagadguru Jayadeva Murugarajendra Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swarna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swarna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swarna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swarna has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Arrhythmias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swarna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Swarna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swarna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swarna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swarna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.