Dr. Udaya Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Udaya Kumar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Homosassa, FL. They graduated from Stanley Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and Bravera Health Seven Rivers.
Dr. Kumar works at
Locations
Advanced Urology Specialists, Homosassa3475 S SUNCOAST BLVD, Homosassa, FL 34448 Directions (352) 605-0933Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
- Bravera Health Seven Rivers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kumar?
The last 3 visits after 18 miles to pick up sue and 20 miles to Dr Kumar's. Office have been told appointment was canceled and she was notified ! BS she is home all the time and has voice mail on landline , no cell !! Dr Kumar is great ! good manner tells it like it is , a very good Doctor ! His office staff on the other hand is Totally Incompetent ! They have not called or left a message !!! One girl said she texted ? Cannot text a land line ! I would recommend Dr. Kumar if you could bypass the office staff ! They lie to your face and act like they are above making mistakes ! This is the last 3 appointments in a row ! There were others like the time we showed up and they had moved the office and no notification and other times they had changed appointment ! No Notification !
About Dr. Udaya Kumar, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1841207370
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University
- Royal Albert Edward Infirmary
- Stanley Medical College
- Stanley Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
