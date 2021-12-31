Dr. Udaya Kakarla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kakarla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Udaya Kakarla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Udaya Kakarla, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
Barrow Neurosurgical Associates Ltd.2910 N 3rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-3580Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Surgsys LLC7301 E 2nd St Ste 106, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 425-8004
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kakarla saved my life! I was in dire pain. He did a back multilevel fusion with a 6 inch incision and three weeks later I’m in no pain. His team worked very hard to make my surgery and hospital stay as pleasant as it could be. Thank you for giving me my life back!
About Dr. Udaya Kakarla, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Telugu
Education & Certifications
- Barrow Neurological Institute Of St Joseph Hospital
- Banner Good Samaritan Med Center
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
