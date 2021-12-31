Overview

Dr. Udaya Kakarla, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Kakarla works at Barrow Brain And Spine in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Spondylolisthesis and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.