Overview

Dr. Udaya Joseph, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TIRANES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange and Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Joseph works at Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology and Oncology in Louisville, KY with other offices in La Grange, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

