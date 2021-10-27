Dr. Udaya Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Udaya Joseph, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Udaya Joseph, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TIRANES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange and Baptist Health Louisville.
Dr. Joseph works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology and Oncology4003 Kresge Way Ste 500, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
-
2
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology and Oncology1031 New Moody Ln Ste 204, La Grange, KY 40031 Directions
-
3
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology2400 Eastpoint Pkwy Ste 310, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health La Grange
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joseph?
I have been a patient of Dr. Joseph's for 4 years now. She is a great Oncologist. She has great bedside manners. She makes me feel special. She talks so that I can understand. I just love her and her staff!!
About Dr. Udaya Joseph, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1578535720
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF TIRANES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Joseph using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph works at
Dr. Joseph has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joseph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.