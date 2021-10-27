See All Hematologists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Udaya Joseph, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Udaya Joseph, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TIRANES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange and Baptist Health Louisville.

Dr. Joseph works at Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology and Oncology in Louisville, KY with other offices in La Grange, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology and Oncology
    4003 Kresge Way Ste 500, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology and Oncology
    1031 New Moody Ln Ste 204, La Grange, KY 40031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology
    2400 Eastpoint Pkwy Ste 310, Louisville, KY 40223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Health La Grange
  • Baptist Health Louisville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 27, 2021
I have been a patient of Dr. Joseph's for 4 years now. She is a great Oncologist. She has great bedside manners. She makes me feel special. She talks so that I can understand. I just love her and her staff!!
Lisa M Prince — Oct 27, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Udaya Joseph, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Udaya Joseph, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Joseph to family and friends

Dr. Joseph's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Joseph

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Udaya Joseph, MD.

About Dr. Udaya Joseph, MD

Specialties
  • Hematology & Oncology
Years of Experience
  • 42 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1578535720
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University Of Louisville Hospital
Residency
  • University Of Louisville Hospital
Internship
  • University Of Louisville Hospital
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF TIRANES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Udaya Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Joseph has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joseph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

