Overview

Dr. Uday Uthaman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They graduated from Mysore University / Jagadguru Jayadeva Murugarajendra Medical College and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Uthaman works at Delaware Pain & Spine Center Inc. in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.