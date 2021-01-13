See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Wilmington, DE
Dr. Uday Uthaman, MD

Pain Medicine
3 (28)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Uday Uthaman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They graduated from Mysore University / Jagadguru Jayadeva Murugarajendra Medical College and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.

Dr. Uthaman works at Delaware Pain & Spine Center Inc. in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Delaware Pain & Spine Center Inc.
    2055 Limestone Rd Ste 201, Wilmington, DE 19808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 737-0800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christiana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain Medication Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Mayford Sloan — Jan 13, 2021
    About Dr. Uday Uthaman, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English, Hindi
    • 1871661041
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Ny Hospital Med Center Of Queens
    • Mysore University / Jagadguru Jayadeva Murugarajendra Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Uday Uthaman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uthaman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Uthaman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Uthaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Uthaman works at Delaware Pain & Spine Center Inc. in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Dr. Uthaman’s profile.

    Dr. Uthaman has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uthaman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Uthaman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uthaman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uthaman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uthaman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

