Dr. Uday Mishra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from PATNA UNIVERSITY / PATNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Mishra works at Sunshine State Medical Clinic in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.