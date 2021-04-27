Overview

Dr. Uday Khosla, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine|University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Khosla works at Midtown Medical in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis, Hyperkalemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.