Dr. Uday Khosla, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Uday Khosla, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine|University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Remix Medical1724 RICHMOND AVE, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 347-3854Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is a great doctor
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1780689398
- Baylor College Medicine/Affiliated Hospitals|Baylor College Of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals and Clinics
- Baylor College Medicine/Affiliated Hospitals
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine|University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine
- Nephrology
Dr. Khosla has seen patients for Acidosis, Hyperkalemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khosla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
