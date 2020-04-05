See All Nephrologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Uday Desai, MD

Nephrology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Uday Desai, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Baroda|Government Medical College Bhavnagar and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Desai works at Adventhealth Medical Group Nephrology At Orlando in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Adventhealth Medical Group Nephrology At Orlando
    2501 N Orange Ave Ste 537, Orlando, FL 32804

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acidosis
Acute Glomerulonephritis
Acute Kidney Failure
Ratings & Reviews
Apr 05, 2020
Dr Desai treated me during my 2nd kidney transplant at Advent Health. He was thorough, attentive, respectful, very knowledgable, and always answered all my questions in a clear and straight forward manner. I am an experienced patient and have had to deal with many medical professionals over the past 19 years due to chronic kidney disease. I can say without a doubt, Dr Desai was one of the best doctors to treat me.
Hurd — Apr 05, 2020
About Dr. Uday Desai, MD

  • Nephrology
  • 28 years of experience
  • English, Gujarati and Hindi
  • 1770537615
Education & Certifications

  • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine|Northwestern University
  • Edgewater Med Center|Hurley Med Center|Hurley Medical Center/Michigan State University Program
  • 1994
  • Government Medical College Baroda|Government Medical College Bhavnagar
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Uday Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Desai has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Desai works at Adventhealth Medical Group Nephrology At Orlando in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Desai’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

