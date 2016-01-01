Overview

Dr. Uday Dasika, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.



Dr. Dasika works at Tower Health Medical Group in Reading, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.