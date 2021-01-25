Overview

Dr. Uday Dandamudi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Trinity, FL. They graduated from Gandhi Med Coll-Osmania U and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, Adventhealth North Pinellas, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.



Dr. Dandamudi works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Trinity Cancer Center in Trinity, FL with other offices in Spring Hill, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chordoma, Secondary Malignancies and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.