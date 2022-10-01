See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Hamilton, NJ
Dr. Uday Bhatt, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (52)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Uday Bhatt, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.

Dr. Bhatt works at nj spine and pain center pc in Hamilton, NJ with other offices in Flemington, NJ and Monroe, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    nj spine and pain center pc
    2111 Klockner Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 587-6070
  2. 2
    nj spine and pain center pc
    5 Walter E Foran Blvd, Flemington, NJ 08822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 587-6070
  3. 3
    nj spine and pain center pc
    2 Research Way Ste 206, Monroe, NJ 08831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 587-6070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 01, 2022
    Very caring and an excellent doctor.
    — Oct 01, 2022
    About Dr. Uday Bhatt, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033147483
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Garden State Interventional Pain
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • SUNY State University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Maimonides Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • SUNY Brooklyn
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Uday Bhatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhatt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhatt has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

