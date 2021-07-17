Dr. Uchenna Uzoukwu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uzoukwu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Uchenna Uzoukwu, MD
Overview
Dr. Uchenna Uzoukwu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pottsville, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street.
They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 121 Progress Ave Ste 200, Pottsville, PA 17901 Directions (570) 621-5015
-
2
Behavioral Health Associates Inc413 Bridge St, Weissport, PA 18235 Directions (610) 379-9304
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
First of all, regarding the first comment here - this psychiatrist is NOT a female. I have been seeing him for the past year. I am an RN, and I find him to be very knowledgeable about the medications he prescribes for me, taking into account my other medical conditions. Dr. U. is from another country, I believe, and I sometimes find it difficult to understand him, with his accent. He may come across as brusque, to some, but I find him to be personable and caring. It is more important to me that he is knowledgeable about psychiatric diagnoses and treatments, the medications he prescribes, and their effect on people with other medical conditions. I would recommend him.
About Dr. Uchenna Uzoukwu, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1750359964
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
