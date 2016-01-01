Overview

Dr. Uchenna Ozor, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.



Dr. Ozor works at BHMG-Hospitalists Floyd in New Albany, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.