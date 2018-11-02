Overview

Dr. Uchenna Nwaneri, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UM Capital Region Medical Center.



Dr. Nwaneri works at HEALTH FIRST MEDICAL GROUP LLC in Greenbelt, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Unicompartmental Hip Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.