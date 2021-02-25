Dr. Uchenna Acholonu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acholonu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Uchenna Acholonu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Uchenna Acholonu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med U and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
New York Hospital Nyp525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 746-2882
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Ratings & Reviews
Dr acholunu is very good doctor, patience, listener, professional, peaceful. I would recommend him 100? as a surgeon very nice experience with him. Thanks God for many doctors like him!! ???
About Dr. Uchenna Acholonu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- St Luke'S Med Center
- SUNY Upstate Med U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Acholonu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Acholonu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Acholonu has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Acholonu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Acholonu speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Acholonu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acholonu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acholonu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acholonu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.