Dr. Ubaldo Martinez-Outschoorn, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (252)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ubaldo Martinez-Outschoorn, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Complutense de Madrid Facultad de Medicina and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Martinez-Outschoorn works at Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Reticulosarcoma and Bone Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases
    925 Chestnut St Ste 420A, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Reticulosarcoma
Bone Cancer
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 252 ratings
Patient Ratings (252)
5 Star
(242)
4 Star
(7)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Photo: Dr. Ubaldo Martinez-Outschoorn, MD
About Dr. Ubaldo Martinez-Outschoorn, MD

Specialties
  • Medical Oncology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 21 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1801004106
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Residency
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Medical Education
  • Universidad Complutense de Madrid Facultad de Medicina
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ubaldo Martinez-Outschoorn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez-Outschoorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Martinez-Outschoorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Martinez-Outschoorn works at Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Martinez-Outschoorn’s profile.

Dr. Martinez-Outschoorn has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Reticulosarcoma and Bone Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez-Outschoorn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

252 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez-Outschoorn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez-Outschoorn.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez-Outschoorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez-Outschoorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

