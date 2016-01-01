Overview

Dr. Ubaldo Leli, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PERUGIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.



Dr. Leli works at Nancy Kener MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.