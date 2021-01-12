Overview

Dr. Prakash Rau, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Braintree, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Rau works at Highland Chemist Inc in Braintree, MA with other offices in Pembroke, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.