Dr. Prakash Rau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Prakash Rau, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Braintree, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and South Shore Hospital.
Dr. Rau works at
Locations
-
1
Highland Chemist Inc1681 Washington St, Braintree, MA 02184 Directions (781) 848-6040
-
2
Harbor Medical Associates15 Corporate Park Dr, Pembroke, MA 02359 Directions (781) 826-8065
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Yes would recommend Dr Rau, very attentive to your problem. He explains in language you can understand, I never feel rushed. Very pleasant to talk with.
About Dr. Prakash Rau, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 51 years of experience
- English, French
- 1447212238
Education & Certifications
- DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
