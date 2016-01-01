Dr. Ulf Fritz Bredeek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bredeek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ulf Fritz Bredeek, MD
Overview
Dr. Ulf Fritz Bredeek, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Humboldt University of Berlin Medical School and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital.
Dr. Bredeek works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group2950 Whipple Ave Ste 3, Redwood City, CA 94062 DirectionsSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bredeek?
About Dr. Ulf Fritz Bredeek, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, German, Portuguese and Spanish
- Male
- 1689667495
Education & Certifications
- University of California, Los Angeles
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Humboldt University of Berlin Medical School
- Infectious Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Sequoia Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bredeek has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bredeek using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bredeek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bredeek works at
Dr. Bredeek speaks German, Portuguese and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bredeek. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bredeek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bredeek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bredeek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.