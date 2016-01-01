See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Redwood City, CA
Dr. Ulf Fritz Bredeek, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Dr. Ulf Fritz Bredeek, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Humboldt University of Berlin Medical School and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital.

Dr. Bredeek works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Redwood City, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dignity Health Medical Group
    2950 Whipple Ave Ste 3, Redwood City, CA 94062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
AIDS
Hepatitis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
AIDS
  • View other providers who treat AIDS
Hepatitis
Sepsis
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Tropical Diseases
Tuberculosis

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Ulf Fritz Bredeek, MD

  • Infectious Disease Medicine
  • 26 years of experience
  • English, German, Portuguese and Spanish
  • Male
  • 1689667495
  • University of California, Los Angeles
  • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
  • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
  • Humboldt University of Berlin Medical School
  • Infectious Disease
  • Sequoia Hospital

Dr. Ulf Fritz Bredeek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bredeek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bredeek has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bredeek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bredeek works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Redwood City, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bredeek’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bredeek. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bredeek.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bredeek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bredeek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

