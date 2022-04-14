See All Plastic Surgeons in Paramus, NJ
Dr. Tzvi Small, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (72)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Tzvi Small, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division

Dr. Small works at Bergen Plastic Surgery in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bergen Plastic Surgery
    275 Forest Ave Ste 202, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 599-1500
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
  • Holy Name Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reconstruction
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Breast Reconstruction
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer

Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (69)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    Apr 14, 2022
    Dr. Small is a excellent dr who really take care of you and make sure you are satisfy with the results
    Ivonne D. L. H. — Apr 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tzvi Small, MD
    About Dr. Tzvi Small, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033188461
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
    Residency
    Internship
    • Tisch-Bellevue Hosp
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tzvi Small, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Small is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Small has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Small has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Small works at Bergen Plastic Surgery in Paramus, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Small’s profile.

    72 patients have reviewed Dr. Small. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Small.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Small, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Small appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

