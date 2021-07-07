Overview

Dr. Tzvi Bar-David, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Bar-David works at Podiatry in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.