Dr. Tzvi Bar-David, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (88)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tzvi Bar-David, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Bar-David works at Podiatry in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Podiatry
    60 E 56th St, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • United Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 88 ratings
    Patient Ratings (88)
    5 Star
    (81)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Tzvi Bar-David, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912065996
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

