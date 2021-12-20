Dr. Tzu-Shang Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tzu-Shang Liu, MD
Dr. Tzu-Shang Liu, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Apple Valley, CA.
Southern California Bone and Joint Clinic Inc.16008 Kamana Rd Ste 100, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 956-5200
Physician's Surgery Center12567 Hesperia Rd, Victorville, CA 92395 Directions (760) 241-7754
Thakran Prunima MD705 E Virginia Way Ste C, Barstow, CA 92311 Directions (760) 956-5200
- Saint Mary Medical Center
- Victor Valley Global Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
He is my guy! He rebuilt my shoulder, and handled my bursitis.
- Sports Medicine
- English, Chinese
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
