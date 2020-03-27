Overview

Dr. Tze Ip, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Hoag Orthopedic Institute.



Dr. Ip works at Newport Orthopedic Institute in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Huntington Beach, CA and Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.