Dr. Tze Ip, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.5 (31)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tze Ip, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Hoag Orthopedic Institute.

Dr. Ip works at Newport Orthopedic Institute in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Huntington Beach, CA and Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Newport Orthopedic Institute
    22 Corporate Plaza Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 722-7038
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Orthopedic Institute of Newport Beach
    19582 Beach Blvd Ste 306, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 722-7038
  3. 3
    Newport Orthopedic Institute
    16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 400, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 722-7038

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Hoag Orthopedic Institute

Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 27, 2020
    I presented with ‘Trigger Thumb’ a most painful condition! The alternative Thumb had the same issue the previous year which was repaired - but by the ER not a hand Specialist, and was a little Chaotic. Dr. Ip, M.D. explained only 2 Cortisone injections can be given and they being 30 days apart - if not completed such damage To the hand can be severe. I asked Doctor IP - what further help can be offered if the first and second Cortisone injections failed. His positive answer as I would need to undergo Surgery. As appears common with health conditions for me, my body just could not resolve with the two injections- I required surgery. Surgery was arranged and when I came to from Anesthesia (I had expected a simple freezing of the site) no more pain. Being immunocompromised I had to be totally compliant with Doctors orders to avoid infection. Two weeks later bandages OFF/Stitches removed I again have full control of the entire hand. Thank You Doctor Ip.
    John William Boston — Mar 27, 2020
    About Dr. Tze Ip, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780629493
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • UCLA Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ip has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ip accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ip has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ip has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ip on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Ip speaks Cantonese and Chinese.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Ip. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ip.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ip, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ip appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

