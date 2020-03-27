Dr. Ip has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tze Ip, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tze Ip, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Hoag Orthopedic Institute.
Dr. Ip works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Newport Orthopedic Institute22 Corporate Plaza Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 722-7038Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Orthopedic Institute of Newport Beach19582 Beach Blvd Ste 306, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (949) 722-7038
-
3
Newport Orthopedic Institute16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 400, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 722-7038
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Hoag Orthopedic Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ip?
I presented with ‘Trigger Thumb’ a most painful condition! The alternative Thumb had the same issue the previous year which was repaired - but by the ER not a hand Specialist, and was a little Chaotic. Dr. Ip, M.D. explained only 2 Cortisone injections can be given and they being 30 days apart - if not completed such damage To the hand can be severe. I asked Doctor IP - what further help can be offered if the first and second Cortisone injections failed. His positive answer as I would need to undergo Surgery. As appears common with health conditions for me, my body just could not resolve with the two injections- I required surgery. Surgery was arranged and when I came to from Anesthesia (I had expected a simple freezing of the site) no more pain. Being immunocompromised I had to be totally compliant with Doctors orders to avoid infection. Two weeks later bandages OFF/Stitches removed I again have full control of the entire hand. Thank You Doctor Ip.
About Dr. Tze Ip, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- 1780629493
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- UCLA Medical Center
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ip accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ip has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ip works at
Dr. Ip has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ip on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ip speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Ip. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ip.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ip, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ip appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.