Dr. Tyson Shih, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shih is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tyson Shih, MD
Overview
Dr. Tyson Shih, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital.
Dr. Shih works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tyson Shih MD151 W WILLOW ST, Pomona, CA 91768 Directions (909) 469-1888
Hospital Affiliations
- Casa Colina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shih?
Dr. Shih is the best doctor I've ever been to! All I have to say is that he's very attentive to his patients and care about his patient's health very much. He is extremely knowledgeable, trustworthy and caring physician. His staff are friendly and provides the best care for their patients. The nurses there are super nice and caring as well and very efficient. I highly recommend him to anyone who is looking for a physician!
About Dr. Tyson Shih, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1932181138
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shih has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shih accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shih has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shih works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shih. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shih.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shih, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shih appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.