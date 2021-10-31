See All Dermatologists in Youngsville, LA
Dr. Tyson Meaux, MD

Dermatology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tyson Meaux, MD is a Dermatologist in Youngsville, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics.

Dr. Meaux works at Myers Dermatology & Clinical Spa in Youngsville, LA with other offices in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Myers Dermatology LLC
    5701 AMBASSADOR CAFFERY PKWY, Youngsville, LA 70592 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 456-3323
  2. 2
    101 Rue Fontaine Bldg 1, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 524-1700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Rash
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Rash

Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Oct 31, 2021
    Kind, compassionate and very thorough. Highly recommended and for good reason. He is a great doctor.
    Mary — Oct 31, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tyson Meaux, MD
    About Dr. Tyson Meaux, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982098836
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tyson Meaux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meaux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meaux has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meaux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Meaux. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meaux.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meaux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meaux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

