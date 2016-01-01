Overview

Dr. Tyrone Snipes, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Leandro, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.



Dr. Snipes works at Continuity Care Inc in San Leandro, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.