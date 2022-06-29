Dr. Tyrone Miller, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tyrone Miller, DO
Overview
Dr. Tyrone Miller, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Mount Clemens, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Az Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with UT Health Tyler.
Locations
Mount Clemens Regional Medical Center1000 Harrington St, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Directions (586) 493-8195
East Texas Vascular Associates700 Olympic Plaza Cir Ste 510, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 595-2636
Dr. Mark R. Robbins, MD1040 S Fleishel Ave, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 533-8702
Hospital Affiliations
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He performed a TCAR on my Father and followed up with him often. We are very grateful for his knowledge and care.
About Dr. Tyrone Miller, DO
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Arizona Heart Hospital
- Michigan State University
- Midwestern Univ Az Coll Of Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Abdominal Pain and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.