Dr. Tyrone McCall, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tyrone McCall, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. McCall works at Cornea Associates Of Texas in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Corneal Diseases and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dallas Office
    10740 N Central Expy Ste 350, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 692-0146

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharitis
Corneal Diseases
Eyelid Disorders
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 30, 2021
    Dr. McCall performed surgery on my eye several yrs. back. My eye is doing well! I would recommend Dr. McCall to anyone who wants a trusted MD.
    Jack Holtz — May 30, 2021
    About Dr. Tyrone McCall, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1629006036
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tyrone McCall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCall works at Cornea Associates Of Texas in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. McCall’s profile.

    Dr. McCall has seen patients for Blepharitis, Corneal Diseases and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. McCall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

