Dr. Tyrie Jenkins, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Jenkins works at Jenkins Eye Care in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.