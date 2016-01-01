Dr. Yapp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tyler Yapp, DPM
Dr. Tyler Yapp, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oak Creek, WI.
Unger Eye M.d. S.c7001 S Howell Ave, Oak Creek, WI 53154 Directions (414) 764-4500
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Tyler Yapp, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1750644233
Dr. Yapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yapp has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yapp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yapp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yapp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.