Overview

Dr. Tyler Webb, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Ponca City, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Mercy Hospital Watonga.



Dr. Webb works at Mercy Neurology Clinic in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Edmond, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B Deficiency, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.