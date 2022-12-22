Dr. Tyler Watters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tyler Watters, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tyler Watters, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Dr. Watters works at
Locations
-
1
Raleigh Orthopaedic - Raleigh Office3001 Edwards Mill Rd, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (919) 781-5600Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Raleigh Orthopaedic Clinic - Garner Office1325 Timber Dr E, Garner, NC 27529 Directions (919) 781-5600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Raleigh Orthopaedic Clinic- Cary Office222 Ashville Ave Ste 20, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 863-6808Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CompCare
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Prime Health Services
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Watters?
Dr Watters and the entire supporting cast of professionals actions and communication gave me comfort that I was getting the best treatment for my condition.
About Dr. Tyler Watters, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1669797353
Education & Certifications
- Colorado Joint Replacement (Hip and Knee Arthroplasty)
- Duke University Mc
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watters has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watters works at
Dr. Watters has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
176 patients have reviewed Dr. Watters. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.