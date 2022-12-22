Overview

Dr. Tyler Watters, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.



Dr. Watters works at Raleigh Orthopaedic Clinic, Raleigh, NC in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Garner, NC and Cary, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.