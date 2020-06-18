Overview

Dr. Tyler Thress, MD is an Urology Specialist in Crystal Lake, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Sherman Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Thress works at Comprehensive Urologic Care in Crystal Lake, IL with other offices in Elgin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.