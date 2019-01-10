Dr. Tyler Taigen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taigen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tyler Taigen, MD
Overview
Dr. Tyler Taigen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Locations
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-7347Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Summa Physicians Inc. - Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology95 Arch St, Akron, OH 44304 Directions (330) 376-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
When my heart problems arose, my general practitioner recommended Dr. Taligent. What good fortune that turned out to be. Dr.Taigen and his staff have gone above and beyond to remedy my problems, answer my questions, and to maintain a consistent and thorough state of communication with me. They could not have been more efficient and cordial. Kindness abounds in this office. Many thanks.
About Dr. Tyler Taigen, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Virginia School Of Med
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taigen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taigen accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taigen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taigen has seen patients for Cardioversion, Elective, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taigen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Taigen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taigen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taigen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taigen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.