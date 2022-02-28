See All Podiatrists in Puyallup, WA
Dr. Tyler Scheinost, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Tyler Scheinost, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (27)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Tyler Scheinost, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They graduated from California College Of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital, St. Clare Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Scheinost works at Puyallup Foot & Ankle Clinic in Puyallup, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Puyallup Foot & Ankle Clinic
    324 E Pioneer, Puyallup, WA 98372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Limb Length Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(8)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Scheinost?

Feb 28, 2022
Wonderful Doctor & staff
— Feb 28, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Tyler Scheinost, DPM
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tyler Scheinost, DPM?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Scheinost to family and friends

Dr. Scheinost's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Scheinost

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tyler Scheinost, DPM.

About Dr. Tyler Scheinost, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1851358436
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Ucla-West Los Angeles Mc
Residency
Medical Education
  • California College Of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University of Washington, Seattle
Undergraduate School

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Francis Hospital
  • St. Clare Hospital
  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tyler Scheinost, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scheinost is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Scheinost has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Scheinost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Scheinost works at Puyallup Foot & Ankle Clinic in Puyallup, WA. View the full address on Dr. Scheinost’s profile.

Dr. Scheinost has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scheinost on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

27 patients have reviewed Dr. Scheinost. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scheinost.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scheinost, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scheinost appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.