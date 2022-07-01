Dr. Tyler Merritt, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merritt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tyler Merritt, DMD
Overview
Dr. Tyler Merritt, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Pace, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 2 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Dentistry.
Locations
Pace Dental Care5012 Highway 90, Pace, FL 32571 Directions (850) 498-6681
Village Oaks Dental6150 Village Oaks Dr, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 478-7201
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Dental Network of America
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My son and I were given excellent care. Dr Merritt and his team explained everything in detail allowing for me to evaluate my options. They even made time for a lengthy procedure when there was an unexpected cancelation.
About Dr. Tyler Merritt, DMD
- Dentistry
- 2 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida College Of Dentistry
