Dr. Tyler McGregor, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGregor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tyler McGregor, DO
Overview
Dr. Tyler McGregor, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in South Bend, IN. They graduated from A.T. Still University, Kirksville, MO and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of Bremen, Memorial Hospital Of South Bend, Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center, Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.
Dr. McGregor works at
Locations
-
1
South Bend Orthopaedics - South bend53880 Carmichael Dr, South Bend, IN 46635 Directions (574) 247-9441Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of Bremen
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McGregor?
I am from Georgia, but was visiting relatives that live in Indiana for Christmas when I developed complications from a knee surgery that I had a few weeks prior to Christmas. The ER doctor called Dr. McGregor who was on call and he agreed to operate later that day. He did an excellent job. I had to stay in Indiana for a while and followed up twice with him. He took good care of me and I feel like that he is an excellent doctor!
About Dr. Tyler McGregor, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1124384565
Education & Certifications
- University of Buffalo, Buffalo, NY
- Family Med Genesys Regional Med Center Grand Blanc Mi
- A.T. Still University, Kirksville, MO
- College Of Holy Cross, Worchester, Ma
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGregor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGregor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGregor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGregor works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. McGregor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGregor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGregor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGregor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.