Dr. Tyler Marks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tyler Marks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County and North Mississippi Health Services.
Dr. Marks works at
Locations
North East Orthopaedics PA1211 S Gloster St Ste A, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 767-4200
North East Orthopaedics PA4381 S Eason Blvd Ste 102, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 377-3380
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County
- North Mississippi Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marks has been treating my wrist issues for over a year. He takes the time to listen to all of my concerns and answers every question, then works with me to put a plan in place to address my symptoms in a conservative manner before immediately jumping to surgical options. I will have surgery in my future, and I know that he will provide excellent care. He has a history of excellent outcomes which speaks for itself.
About Dr. Tyler Marks, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
- University of Mississippi
- Orthopedic Surgery
