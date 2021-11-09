Overview

Dr. Tyler Lewark, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their fellowship with American College Of Surgeons



Dr. Lewark works at Rocky Mountain Cleft Palate and Craniofacial Center in Denver, CO with other offices in Aurora, CO and Centennial, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.