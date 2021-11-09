Dr. Tyler Lewark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tyler Lewark, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tyler Lewark, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their fellowship with American College Of Surgeons
Rocky Mountain Cleft Palate and Craniofacial Center2055 N High St Ste 360, Denver, CO 80205 Directions (720) 821-3538
Rocky Mountain ENT Associates - Aurora1400 S Potomac St Ste 240, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 963-0067Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Rocky Mountain ENT Associates - Centennial14100 E Arapahoe Rd Ste 250, Centennial, CO 80112 Directions (720) 821-3533
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Lewark was very nice, saw me on time, and very professional. His office staff was very nice.
- American College Of Surgeons
- University Of Colorado
- St Joseph Hospital|St Joseph Hospital - Exempla
Dr. Lewark has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewark has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
143 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewark.
